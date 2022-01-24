Police nab thugs who assaulted Lady Abdulrahman in Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar, has confirmed the arrest of political thugs who attacked and brutalised a female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman.

PRNigeria gathered that the suspects arrested by the police are Bello Musa, aka Al-Shabba, 24; Nasiru Abubakar, aka Mane, 22; Mala Mohammed, aka Bobby, 30; and Ali D. Shettima, aka Ari, 25.

They were arrested after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State directed the security agencies to fish out the culprits and make them to face the full wrath of the law.

The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other lethal weapons, had attacked Abdulrahman and vandalized her business premises.

She was assaulted in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, over a “scathing” Facebook post she made about the lawmaker representing Jere Federal Constituency, Hon. Ahmad Satomi Grema.

The victim had expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Borno State lawmaker.

In a recorded video of the attack, obtained by PRNigeria, a leader of the thugs was heard abusing the lady, adding that he would assign assassins to kill her as he was ready to sacrifice his life should anyone verbally attack his “political master”.

“Be careful. Otherwise, we will just waste you,” he said.

A source who had witnessed the incident told PRNigeria that the attack was organised by a loyalist of the legislator who is the manager of a recreational area.

The source said: “The attack was planned and orchestrated by the Manager of Sanda Kyarimi Recreational Park in Maiduguri popularly known as A Donbest Abatcha.

“He invited Sa’adu Suleiman Nakande, a loyalist of Satomi, and other thugs to attack the innocent girl at her shop at about 5pm.

“DonBest also ordered the thugs to destroy her restaurant, nearly a month after he gave her the space to Operate.”

PRNigeria.