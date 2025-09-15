Police nab three suspected scammers, recover stolen funds in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has nabbed three suspects for allegedly defrauding many Nigerians and recovered stolen funds in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Monday.

“The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of being part of a syndicate responsible for defrauding numerous victims across Nigeria,” John said.

John said the arrest followed instructions of the Commissioner of Police Baba Azare, due to several complaints received by the Command.

The Command’s spokesperson said the Operatives of the Command initiated a technical intelligence-led operation in July 2025.

“This effort culminated in the arrest of the three prime suspects on Sept. 5, at approximately 1330 hours from their hideout in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area,” she said.

According to John, the suspects are fully cooperating with the police to recover their SIM cards and assist in the arrest of other syndicate members who are currently at large.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

