The Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspects over alleged culpable homicide in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

The police also announced the arrest two suspects over alleged kidnapping in Shiroro Local Government Area.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

Abiodun said based on information received at about 10:30am on July 26, two teenagers were found lying dead behind M.I Wushishi Housing Estate.

On receipt of the information, police detectives attached to Chanchaga Division swung into action and arrested three suspects in connection with the case, all of Kpapi village in Chanchaga, Minna.

He added: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have conspired and fired a Dane gun at the deceased persons, who they claimed to have encroached and damaged their farmland through illegal mining.

“The suspects will be charge to court after investigation.”

Similarly, the command has arrested two suspects over alleged kidnapping in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun said on July 28 at about 9am, information was received that unknown gunmen numbering about 14 invaded Nakudna village via Erena in Shiroro and kidnapped one Jambo Salihu of the same address to unknown destination.

On receipt of the information, Police detectives attached to Erena Division swung into action and arrested two suspects, both of Nakudna and Kusasu villages in Shiroro Local Government Area in connection with the case.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be indigenes of the community, but conspired with their armed gang members, now at large, and acted as pointers and informants to the bandits.

The victim was rescued unhurt, while efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects were ongoing.

He said the case was under investigation and the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.