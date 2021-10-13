Police nab three CJTF members for allegedly killing Borno teacher

The Borno State Police Command has arrested three Civilian Joint Task Force members for allegedly killing one Babagana Ahmed Gaidam, a teacher.

The victim, 42, was the Head Teacher of Asheikh Jarma Mega School, Bulumkuttu Abuja in Maiduguri, Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that Gaidam was stabbed to death in his residence at about 3am on Monday.

Before his untimely death, Gaidam was said to have disengaged three of the CJTF members deployed as security men in the school after he discovered that there were issues pertaining to theft of the school properties.

The items stolen included fans, Airconditioners and other important learning kits, which were thereafter sold.

After disengaging them, the CJTF members reportedly visited the residence of the victim to warn him to “stay away from them or else they would kill him.”

They met his wife when they came last week and she relayed the message to her husband, sources said.

But at midnight, the assailants rode a tricycle to the victim’s house, scaled over his fence and broke into his room while he was asleep.

They began attacking him with a knife.

Though the victim attempted to fight back, but they overpowered and killed him.

The wife of the deceased had disclosed that her late husband recognised his killers as he was heard screaming their names, while they were stabbing him until he passed away.

A Senior Police Officer told PRNigeria that three suspected persons were arrested at Bulumkuttu Abuja of Borno on Tuesday, following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar.

The Officer said: “The name given by the wife of the deceased, which the victim was mentioning before his death, made it very easy to identify the suspected culprits.

“The three suspects would be transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Command for investigation.”

The Senior Police Officer said the suspects would be charged for culpable homicide if found guilty of the crime.

Recall that the killing of the innocent teacher had generated outrage from residents in Maiduguri, who demanded that his killers be brought to book.

PRNigeria.