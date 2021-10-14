Police nab three cattle rustlers in joint operation with vigilantes

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command attached to the State Intelligence Bureau and vigilante members of Pulaku Association while on intensive surveillance patrol along Mayo-Belwa and Fufore Local Government Areas to ensure safety and security have nabbed three cattle rustlers.

The spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, revealed this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Nguroje gave the names of the suspects as Ahmadu Usman, 27, a resident of Wuro Gombe, Mayo-Belwa LGA; Umaru Jauro Bobbo, 20, a resident of Kauramai village, Mayo-Belwa LGA; and Umar Sahabo, 22, a resident of Gengle village, also of Mayo-Belwa LGA.

He said the suspects, who specialise in cattle rustling, particularly from areas of Kabillo, Karlahi, Yadim and Chigari villages of Fufore LGA, were apprehended with two cows while on their way to deliver them to notorious receivers in Cameroon Republic.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who talked tough on the border cattle rustlers, however, directed the State Intelligence Bureau and Divisional Police Officers to checkmate such criminal activities in their areas and apprehend them.

The CP further directed that the matter be discreetly investigated and called on members of the public, especially those around the border areas, to report men of suspicious character to police officers or via these GSM numbers: 08089671313, 08107364974 and 08053872326.

In the same vein, while matching words with actions, the police boss directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (CID) to immediately prosecute the suspects and anyone found committing similar offence.