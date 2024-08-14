Police nab suspected vandals with stolen tower cables – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has revealed that operatives of the Nigeria Police have apprehended vandals in a blue pick-up van loaded with tower cables.

General Manager in charge of Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mbah said the items were allegedly stolen from transmission towers along the Damboa/Maiduguri 132KV line on August 7.

She said that the vandals were currently in custody at the Damboa Police Station.

She added: “They will be transferred to Police Headquarters in Maiduguri.

“The items were stolen from the Damboa/Maiduguri 132kV transmission line, which is still under reconstruction due to a previous vandals attack.”

Mbah said that the company had also experienced several acts of vandalism of its facilities across the country.

She said: “Between July 1 and August 11, TCN installations have experienced numerous vandalism attacks.

“These incidents are widespread, affecting every transmission region.

“On August 11, vandals attacked towers T377, T378, and T379 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line, which is undergoing rapid and urgent repair.”

The GM said that the repair followed a previous vandalism incident involving IEDs on towers T193 and T194, adding that two of the vandals were killed by hunters at the Damaturu end of the line.

Mbah added: “On August 3 and August 5, vandals attacked towers along two transmission line routes under Enugu Region of TCN.

“The first attack targeted tower T9 on the Apir-Aliede 330kV transmission line, and the second one targeted tower T12 on the Apir-Otukpo-Yandev 123kV transmission line, both passing through Ikpayango Village.

“In response to the first incident, the local vigilante group acted promptly, preventing the vandals from stealing the skywire after it had been brought down.

“Also on August 5, vandals managed to cut off and stole the yellow phase conductor from towers T11 to T12 along the Apir-Otukpo-Yandev line.

“This caused a tripping of the 150 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) power transformer at the Apir transmission substation.”

Mbah said TCN engineers responded swiftly by removing the remaining conductors on tower T11, allowing the continued supply of bulk electricity to Yandev, Otukpo, and Takum through the 132kV New Haven-Otukpo transmission line.

She said that the TCN team had successfully sectionalised the affected towers to facilitate repairs.

According to her, they have also stabilised both ends of the sectionalised network that supply power to Otukpo, Yandev, and Takum from the New Haven Substation, while the 150MVA transformer has been tested and restored.

She said: “On July 24, in Osogbo Region, Tower T328 along the 330kV Osogbo-Ganmo line in the Oba-Oke area of Osogbo, Osun State, was also vandalised.

“The incident caused severe structural damage to the tower, leaving it twisted and bent, with insulators at a dangerous angle of 65° to 70°.

“The damaged and bent tower T328 also affected towers T327 and T329 on either side.

“Despite the precarious condition of T328, the cables remained supported by the bent towers, preventing power outage.

“The Osogbo Region of TCN has since carried out emergency repair work on the affected towers to prevent their collapse, while awaiting permanent reconstruction of Tower T328.”

The TCN spokesperson said the incidents in Osogbo, Osun State have all been reported to security operatives, including the Military, Police, Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Additionally, more local vigilantes have been employed to monitor the facilities,” she said.

Mbah also disclosed that on July 19, in the Benin Region of TCN, tower T449 at Oluku Community along the Ihovbor/Benin 330kV transmission line was vandalised.

She said that the three legs and supporting members were cut off, adding that TCN engineers swiftly carried out temporary repairs to prevent collapse.

She added: Also, on July 25, tower T72 along the Benin/Egbin 330kV transmission line, also in Oluku Community, was vandalised.

“The four legs of the tower (B6N) were cut off.

“TCN’s engineers again reinforced the tower legs to prevent collapse.

“In the Port Harcourt Region, vandals attacked Towers T98 and T99 along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line on July 29, causing them to collapse.

“These towers were located in the Igbogene Community of Bayelsa State.

“On August 3, Tower T97 along the same line also collapsed due to instability from the adjacent collapsed towers, compounded by storm and wind effects.

“Repair work has commenced, including cracking and clearing the affected tower bases to facilitate the complete reconstruction of the towers.”

According to Mbah, transmission lines in the North East, under the Bauchi Region of TCN, have suffered multiple vandalism attacks at various points.

She said the lines stretched from the Jos 330kV Transmission Substation to Bauchi, through Gombe, Damaturu, and up to Maiduguri.

She said additionally, several other less severe acts of vandalism have also occurred.

She said: “The TCN expresses deep concern over the alarming rise in vandalism of transmission installations across the country.

“This growing threat urgently requires the cooperation of all citizens, particularly those in host communities where these installations are located.

“Increased vigilance from everyone is essential to combat this menace, as failure to do so will leave the power sector in a perpetual state of repairing damaged infrastructure.

“The TCN has consistently engaged security operatives, host communities, and local vigilante groups in response to this issue.

“However, it is crucial that everyone works together to curb the increasing attempts by vandals to damage transmission lines and cables, while also ensuring that stolen items are not sold in our markets.”

