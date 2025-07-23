Police nab suspected serial impersonator

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have arrested a suspected notorious impersonator, Aminu Ado-Yarima, at his residence at 6 GRA Government Quarters, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Mansir Hassan, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Hassan said on Sunday, following credible intelligence and weeks of sustained surveillance, operatives of the command arrested Ado-Yarima, a 59-year-old male from Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said: “Upon arrest, the suspect confessed to having impersonated several high-profile personalities, including the Governors of Kaduna, Nasarawa and Ondo States.”

He also said the suspect claimed to be the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and wife of the late Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also now late.

Ado-Yarima also claimed to be the wife of the Kogi State Governor, Inspector-General of Police, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), and several other prominent figures in Nigerian politics and the security sector.

According to Hassan, during the search conducted at his residence, several items were recovered.

They included five mobile phones, 23 SIM cards, several diaries and jotters containing phone numbers of all the Chiefs of Staff to governors of the 36 states across the country.

They also included contacts of high-ranking federal and state officials with other numerous traditional rulers and chiefs, and senior police and military officers.

“Preliminary investigation has commenced, and the suspect will be charged to Court upon its conclusion,” the Police Public Relations Officer said.

Hassan said the command’s Commissioner, CP Rabiu Muhammad, has reassured the good people of Kaduna State of the command’s commitment to ridding the society of fraudsters, impersonators and all sorts of criminals.

