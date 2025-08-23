Police nab suspected notorious vandal in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has arrested a suspected notorious and wanted vandal in the state.

DSP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.

John said the police successfully arrested a suspected habitual vandal following an intelligence-led raid at approximately 9:30 in the evening on August 18.

She said that operatives of the command based on credible information mobilised to raid the premises of the suspect, a 23-year-old male from Midim Water Side.

John said the suspect had previously fled the community because he was wanted in connection with the vandalisation of school structures and private homes.

“Upon arrival, officers sighted the suspect and several other unknown individuals.

“The suspect was apprehended during the raid, while the others escaped into a nearby creek on sighting the police vehicle,” John said.

John said items recovered from the scene included a small handbag containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, four door handles, a mini flashlight, and several parts of damaged door locks.

The Command’s spokesperson said the suspect was currently in police custody.

“Authorities are asking victims of recent vandalism in the area to come forward to provide identification and statements to assist with the ongoing investigation and prosecution,” John said.

