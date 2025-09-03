Police nab suspected Lakurawa bandit, recover 10 rustled cows

The Kebbi State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected Lakurawa bandit and recovered 10 rustled cows in Bachaka community, Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said on August 31, at about 5:30pm, acting on credible intelligence, one Salihu Umar 42, of Dogon Dutse area of Niger Republic was apprehended at Bachaka cattle market with 10 rustled cows.

Abubakar confirmed that the cows were owned by one Usman Aliyu of Zogirma town, Bunza LGA, whose 68 cows were rustled on August 20, by suspected Lakurawa bandits, who crossed over to Niger Republic.

He said: “Following the remarkable breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bello Sani commended the bravery and intelligence led policing strategy displayed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bachaka and his men.

“The CP charged them to sustain the momentum.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said that the CP had directed the DPO to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Birnin Kebbi for discreet investigation to be conducted.

This, Abubakar said, was with a view to intensifying more efforts in apprehending the remaining fleeing gang members and recovering more rustled cows.

He said: “Sani reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command in its ongoing onslaught against violent crimes for peace and stability to be maintained across the state.

“The CP also appealed to the people of Kebbi to remain vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies with accurate and timely information for prompt response.”

