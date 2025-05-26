Police nab suspected kidnapper in Delta, recover two AK47

The Delta State Police Command says its operatives have arrested a leader of a kidnapping syndicate which operates along the Ughelli-Ozoro axis of the State.

Spokesperson for the State Command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the suspect was arrested at a forest along the Ozoro axis .

Edafe said two AK47 rifles and 32 rounds of live ammunition and four four AK47 rifle magazines were recovered.

“On 20/5/2025 at about 1735hrs, operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) effected the arrest of one Abubakar Hassan ‘m’ 30 years of Niger State but resident at Woji area Port Harcourt, River State.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect who heads the syndicate operating along the Ughelli-Ozoro axis led the team to a forest along the Ozoro axis where two AK47 rifles and 32 rounds of live ammunition and four AK47 rifle magazines were recovered.

“The trail of other gang members has been intensified for possible arrest and recovery of more arms,” the statement noted.

