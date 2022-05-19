Police nab suspected IPOB/ESN members, recover live python

The Imo State Police Command said it has arrested seven members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, in Owerri on Thursday.

Abattam said the suspects, in the course of interrogation, confessed to have murdered Inspector Felicia Nwagbara, who was the second wife to one of the suspects: Casmire Mgbugba.

He further stated that they are the manufacturers of the locally made guns recovered from them.

He said apart from using the guns in perpetrating crimes, the suspects sell to robbers and kidnappers.

The police recovered several items from the suspected criminals, including a live python.

Abattam said: “Sequel to the receipt of credible information that, the native doctor who prepares charms for fortifications against bullets and knives for members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and led in the attack and killing of a police officer in Agwa Community has returned after fleeing the Community.

“The Command’s Tactical Teams, on 18/5/2022 at about 0600 hours hastily mobilised and with the positive revelations made in course of interrogating the suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killing, the team was able to locate the criminal hideout in Ubah Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State and immediately cordoned area and tactical went into the den.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives, attempted to escape only to discover that the whole escape routes has been saturated with police operatives hence, they were arrested. They include, Casmire Mgbugha ‘m’ aged 53 years, Hycent Chimezie ‘m’ aged 30 years, Hycent Azunna ‘m’ aged 28 years, Hycent Ifesinachi ‘m’ aged 26 years, Hycent Chimobi ‘m’ aged 23 years, Chukwuemeka Wisdom ‘m’ aged 22 years and Nnadike Clifford ‘m’ aged 72 years and on searching the terror camp, the following items were recovered they include one Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 73 BF LAGOS, one live Python, eight locally made Pistols, eighteen rounds of live cartridges, one Biafra flag, a pair of Police Camouflage Uniform belonging to late Inspector Felicia Nwagbara ‘f’ who has been declared missing since 2017 by police authorities

“Amazingly, while coming out of the terror camp, one of the suspects, Hycent Chimezie for the second time, attempted escaping and was maimed on the leg.”