Police nab suspected human trafficker, rescue two teenage girls

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Raymond Wonna, for alleged involvement in transnational human trafficking and rescued two victims.

Spokesperson for the Enugu Police Command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Thursday, revealing that the victims, identified as Miracle Ogar (18) and Angela Kingsley (16), are both from Cross River State

According to the police spokesperson, the victims were intercepted on July 30, 2025, while being trafficked to Ghana under the guise of securing job opportunities.

Ndukwe said, “They were intercepted at about 2 pm by operatives of the command’s crack tactical squad during a routine patrol along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway, Enugu.”

According to the statement, the suspect allegedly lured the victims from Ogoja, Cross River State, to work in a restaurant owned by his “baby mama” in Ghana without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

Ndukwe added, “Further findings indicate that the suspect also attempted to rape the victims while lodging them in a hotel, where they were kept pending departure.”

Also Read:

The victims, the statement noted, have been reunited with their families, and efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the trafficking network.

Ndukwe quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, as having commended the operatives for their vigilance and swift intervention.

Giwa urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, reiterating the Command’s commitment to combating human trafficking and other violent crimes.

“CP Giwa reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking and other violent crimes,” the statement concluded.

Post Views: 12