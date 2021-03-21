The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested 10 suspects for armed robbery and drug peddling along Mpape, Kado-Biko and Life-Camp axis.

The spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Yusuf listed the suspects to include Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, 26; Abubakar Rabiu, 23; Abdulmumini Bello, 19; Abubakar Mohammed, 20; and Shaban Abubakar, an ex-convict, who is 19 years old.

They were arrested by Police Operatives from Mpape Division during a routine raid on March 15, 2021.

The suspects met their waterloo while attempting to break into a container.

They confessed to being members of a 12-man robbery gang terrorising Mpape axis.

Exhibits recovered were two cutlasses, two iron cutter, one iron bar, one axe, one rope and wallet containing counterfeit currency notes.

Effort, Yusuf said, is underway to arrest other members of the gang.

In a related development, she said Operatives from Life Camp Police Division on March 14, 2021 arrested one Emmanuel Idowu, 61, and Ede Chinedu, 27, along Dappe, Life Camp axis during a routine patrol for being in illegal possession of firearm, while one Bright Effiong, 37, was arrested with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Exhibits recovered were one locally made pistol and one unexpended cartridge.

Police Operatives from Gwarinpa Division on March 15, 2021 arrested one Musa Bari, 20, and Harisu Aminu, 18, for peddling drugs at Kado-Biko axis of Gwarinpa.

Exhibits recovered were: one bottle of DSP syrup with codeine, one bottle of Barcadin Syrup with codeine, 130 pieces dizapam tablets, 30 pieces of Hypnox tablets, 500 pieces of Valium D5 Tablets, 242 pieces of Exxol tablets and wraps of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

Yusuf said all the all-male suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.