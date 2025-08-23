Police nab suspect with 1,000 rounds of ammunition

The Anambra State Police Command says it has it has arrested a 65-year-old man, Akpan Godwin, for allegedly possessing 1,100 rounds of live ammunition in Nkpor, Onitsha.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday.

Ikenga disclosed that the police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu, while acting on credible information on Friday, arrested the suspect with the ammunition.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being involved in the illegal sale of ammunition and mentioned other individuals reportedly connected to the illicit trade.

The spokesperson assured members of the public that the operatives have stepped up the investigation, disclosing they had launched manhunt to nab all the fleeing accomplices.

He promised that further developments would be communicated to the public in due course.

