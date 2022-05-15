Police nab suspect while planning robbery in Ogun

A 26 years old armed robbery suspect, Segun Azeez was on 12th of May 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state police command while planning for robbery operation with others who are now at large.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following an information received by policemen at Sango Ota divisional headquarters that armed robbers were planning to attack Agoro community of Sango Ota.

He said upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the suspects’ hideout at Abanikole junction where the suspect was arrested while others escaped.

Recovered from the arrested suspect, according to Oyeyemi, are one locally made double barrel pistol and one live cartridge.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was planning with other members of his gang to attack some houses in Agoro community before police swooped on them and got him arrested.

The PRO said the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. He also directed that other members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.