Police nab ‘Small Juju’ for alleged cultism, recover guns

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested one of the wanted cultists in the state, 34-year-old Emmanuel John Aisewowhion, alias Small Juju.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, said Small Juju was arrested following an earlier arrest of a suspect.

He said the suspect, arrested in connection with kidnapping and cultism, gave the hint that led to the arrest of Small Juju

Edafe stated: “It is a case of a suspected armed robber, cultist and recovery of one Beretta Pistol.

“Acting on revelations by some of the suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping and cultism by the command’s special squad deployed to Ughelli, on 24th of May, 2024 at about 4:35 pm, the special team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Julius Robinson, trailed and arrested Emmanuel John Aisewowhion, a.k.a ‘Small Juju,’ age 34.

“One Beretta pistol was recovered from his house and investigation further revealed that he is a member of Eiye confraternity and he got the gun from one Goodluck Sakutu, a suspected gun runner already in custody.

“There is a serious effort to arrest other members of his gang.”

Similarly, the Command arrested another suspected cultist and recovered one automatic pump action gun and 15 cartridges.

Edafe explained that sequel to series of reported cases of cultism and gun-running in Ughellli, Warri, Sapele, Oghara and environs, operatives on a special assignment in Ughelli in line with the directive of the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, embarked on an intelligence-driven policing.

The police teams stormed Oghara town and arrested a 37-year-old suspected cultist identified as Philips Omomedia.

The Police Public Relations Officer added: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a member of the Aro-Bagar confraternity.

“He was also suspected of being involved in a series of cult-related killings and was arrested in possession of one Automatic double-barrel gun with 15 live cartridges that was recovered from him.

“The investigation is ongoing.”