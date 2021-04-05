The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested six suspected criminals for alleged stealing, cultism and possession of firearms.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Awka.

Ikenga said the command recovered one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, one Lexus 330 Jeep SUV and two tricycles from the suspected criminals.

He said: “Acting on credible information while on surveillance duty, operatives of the command attached to Ihiala Police Division, on April 4, at about 1820hrs, arrested one Chike Obi, 28 and Okosi’s Udeagu, 23.

“One locally-made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from them and they both confessed to being members of a deadly cult group.”

Similarly, Ikenga said the Inland Police Division on March 22 received a complaint that a Lexus 330 SUV got missing at a car wash on Heritage Road.

He said all efforts made to locate the vehicle and the car washer proved abortive.

However, he said Police operatives attached to the Division later arrested two suspects, one Pius Aidam and one Effiong Udeme, in connection to the car theft.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was stolen and taken to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State,” he noted.

In another development, Ikenga said the command received series of complaints of tricycles being removed from where they were parked along Boromeo Roundabout in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

The police spokesman said operatives attached to Inland Police Station on March 30 arrested one Isienyi Joshua, 22, and Chinemere Emenike, 19, and recovered two tricycles.

He added: “They both confessed to being members of a criminal syndicate specialised in stealing tricycles within Onitsha and its environs.

“Discreet investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang at large and recover other incriminating items.”

According to Ikenga, all the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.