Police nab six suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command said on Friday it has arrested six suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Faleye Olayele, disclosed this during a press conference in Abakaliki.
Olayele said the suspects were nabbed on June 21, 2023 in Abakaliki, the state capital, based on credible information.
He said: “The tactical operatives of the command stormed a criminal hideout located at Okposi Street in Abakaliki, where a gang of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers were arrested.”
The Commissioner of Police named the suspects as; Nwanya Emmanuel, Kingsley Amezi, Okoro Ogbonna, Abraham Ogbonna, Uchenna Ekuma and Samuel Ajah.
Olayele added: “The following items were recovered from their hideout: two locally fabricated single barrel gun, one locally fabricated revolver pistol, pump action gun, stun gun, 18 live cartridges and assorted phones.
“The suspects are still undergoing interrogation and investigation.
“I use this medium to warn criminals to desist from crime, as the state will not be conducive for them.”