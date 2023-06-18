Police nab security man who conspired with colleague to rob his boss

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a security man who allegedly conspired with another one to carry out robbery attack against his boss in Ikoyi area.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the Ikoyi Police Division got a distress call on Friday at about 1am from the Command’s Control Room alerting it about the robbery incident taking place in an apartment at Parkview Estate.

He said a team of detectives moved immediately to the scene and surrounded the area.

He added: “After serious search, one of the suspects, simply identified as Tony, was arrested with his loots.

“Items recovered from him included four Samsung phones, five wrist watches, one camera, one flasks and some jewelries, all in a bag, while trying to escape with them.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect, simply identified as Pius, who is the security man of the victim.”

Hundeyin said no weapon was recovered from the suspects.