Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a notorious armed robber terrorising Nnewi and its environ, Chiemezie Kenneth Aligu.

The man was arrested on December 7, 2020 at about 9am following a distress call that a suspected armed robber allegedly snatched a Honda CUB50 at Okpuno Otolo in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to Nnewi Area Command and Otolo Division in conjunction with Egbumuenem vigilante group, Otolo quickly mobilised to the scene and arrested Aligu, 24, who is from Ebonyi State, but resident in Abubor Nnewichi, Nnewi North LGA.

One English made barreta pistol with breech number 941396, one motorcycle and two phones were recovered from the suspect and registered as exhibits.

However, the suspect was beaten to stupor by an angry mob before he was rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a related development on the same day, a Police Patrol Team attached to Aguata Division received a distress call that two men went to a filling Station to refuel with ash colored Highlander Jeep with REG.No AAA-625-ES, but shortly after refueling, the occupants of the jeep refused to pay the fuel attendant his money.

Instead, they threatened to shoot him with a gun.

On sighting the patrol team, which responded promptly, the suspects fired a gun and escaped, but were forced to abandon the jeep, which was reasonably suspected to have been snatched at gunpoint after a hot pursuit.

The vehicle was recovered and upon search, a plate number: KTU-314-EV, was found inside the vehicle.