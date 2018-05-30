Police nab pro-Biafra group leader, Onwuka, 21 others

The Enugu State Police Command, on Wednesday, arrested the leader of a proscribed pro-Biafra group, Biafran Zionist Movement, Benjamin Onwuka alongside 21 of his members.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu that the suspects were arrested within the Enugu metropolis based on intelligence information.

Onwuka resurfaced today with some members of his proscribed group and attempted to take over the Enugu State Government House and other state institutions by hoisting the outlawed Biafra flags and engaging in assemblage close to such places.

Amaraizu said that the suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigations.

Onwuka had been standing trial in the court over his alleged role of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Meanwhile, there were movement of vehicles within and outside the metropolis, contrary to the early threat and order of sit-at-home by some terrorist pro-Biafra groups.

Shops, markets and banks were opened to the members of the public though with very few customers on hand.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that police operatives were deployed to strategic places within Enugu State.