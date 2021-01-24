The Lagos State Police Command has beamed his search light on armed robbers who terrorise Point of Sale operators in the state as its operatives attached to Ipaja Division on Friday at about 12:45pm arrested one Korede Anifowose, m, 24, of Omisakin Street, Agbelekale Abule Egba for attacking one Sola Musa, a PoS operator, at Fatolu Bus Stop, Ipaja.

The suspect and his accomplice, now at large, had attacked the PoS operator who raised alarm and they were chased by the Anti-Crime Police Operatives on pin down at the area, leading to his arrest.

One locally made pistol and some expended cartridges were recovered from him.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the command has deemed it necessary to beam its search light on attackers of PoS operators based on some complaints it had received on the antics of the criminals who terrorise PoS operators and those dealing or transact with liquid cash in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has mandated Divisional Police Officers to beef up security around those dealing with liquid cash in their businesses as the command cannot afford to leave them or anyone in the state unprotected.

In another development, the police operatives attached to Area Command Area E Festac on January 19, 2021 at about 12:12am, arrested one David Omoruyi, m, 37, of 4, Job Street, Afromedia, Otta-Awori LCDA, Lagos in possession of fake Police Identity Card and 30kg of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspect, in company of his fleeing colleagues, were seen with some bags of Indian hemp on their heads at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, Lagos when the policemen accosted them and eventually arrested Omoruyi, while others fled.

Omoruyi claimed he is a serving Sergeant attached to Mopol 49, Epe, Lagos State.

But after due interrogation and investigation, he confessed to be a fake policeman.

He confessed that he used to flash the fake ID to gain access and for easy passage of their loots or drugs whenever they are on business.

Odumosu has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation, while their fleeing members be searched for and brought to book with immediate effect.

Odumosu also admonished the general public to always avail good and useful information to the police in order to discharge their duties diligently as expected.