Police nab notorious serial killer in Ogun State

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a notorious serial killer, Ibiyemi Wasiri, who has been on the wanted list of the Command in connection with two murder cases.

The suspect was confirmed arrested on December 6, 2021 by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in a statement on Thursday, said Wasiri, an ex-convict, was arrested following information received at Ilaro Divisional Police Headquarters that the suspect has been sighted in one criminal hideout at Igboro area of Ilaro.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the suspect, who was in the midst of some hoodlums, was arrested, while others escaped.

A bag found with him was searched and one cut to size locally made pistol and seven live cartridges was recovered therein.

The suspect, who had been declared wanted by the command for actively participating in the killing of one Michael Abiodun, aka S1, on July 22, July 2021, and one Kola Fagbemi on July 24, 2021, confessed to have bought the gun from neighbouring Benin Republic.

Wasiri was said to be a member of the dreaded Eiye cult group terrorising Ilaro and its environ.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.