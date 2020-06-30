The Niger State Police Command has arrested one Baba Aliyu for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry car with registration number RSH 379 AP in Wuse area of FCT Abuja.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Aliu, 45, is from Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun said that based on a tip-off on June 26, at about 4:30pm, Police patrol team attached to Gawu Babangida Division intercepted a Toyota Camry with registration number RSH 379 AP along the Minna-Suleja Road.

He said: “The driver refused to stop and the patrol team gave the vehicle a hot chase, as a result, the driver abandoned the vehicle at Lambata and took to his heels.

“Policemen chased the suspect and shot him on the leg before he could be arrested.”

The command spokesperson said the suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later identified as one Baba Aliyu of Lambata area of Gurara Local Government Area.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen at Fowad Libabidi Mosque, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

He said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.