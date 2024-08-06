Police nab notorious armed robber, recover two rifles, N5m in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has detained a notorious armed robber and recovered two AK-47 rifles with 47 rounds of live ammunition.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Tuesday in Kano.

Kiyawa said that the police also recovered about N5 million from the suspect, adding that the arrest was a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime in the state.

He said the arrest was made possible after a resident of Yandadi village, Kunchi LGA, reported being attacked and robbed of N15,000 by armed robbers on Monday, at 02:00am.

Kiyawa added that a directive by the State Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo, to a team of detectives to apprehend the suspects led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Hassan Iliya.

The PPRO said that Illiya, 35, of Alhazawa village, Musawa LGA, Katsina State was arrested while attempting to escape on a motorcycle at 06:00 am on the same date.

He said, “A search revealed a sack containing the AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and cash totaling N4, 986,000.”

The commissioner of police, therefore, urged the public to remain patriotic, avoid acts capable of instigating violence, and remain vigilant.

He encouraged the citizens to report suspicious movements and activities to the command through the provided phone numbers.

