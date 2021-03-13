The Katsina State Police Command has busted cult members at the Federal University Dustin ma.

It was learnt that on March 4 at about 6am, the Command busted members of two notorious cult groups terrorising the university.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the PPRO, the two cult groups: Black Axe and Aye, engaged themselves in an open confrontation.

Isah said the fight was over a girlfriend.

He stated that the school had already conducted investigation and expelled the students whose names are Agba Gabriel, 23, FUDMA student, Sociology, from Benue State – Black Axe; Musa Halidu, 25, FUDMA student, Sociology, Nasarawa State – Vikings; Sani Abdulwahid, 22, Non student, from Kwara State – Eiye; Enojo Peter, 31, FUDMA student, P.G. programme from Makurdi, Benue State – Black Axe; and Abdullahi Ado Isah, 31, non student, from Kadangaru Quarters, Dutsinma – Black Axe.

He added that investigation was ongoing.