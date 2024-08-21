Police nab member of armed gang who allegedly robbed businessman

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police command have arrested a suspected member of an armed gang who allegedly robbed a businessman on his trip to Aba.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to her, the suspect identified as Ukpono Ekopntak was arrested by police operatives who were on a routine ‘stop and search” patrol.

She explained that other members of the armed robbery gang however were able to escape.

Her words: “The Akwa Ibom Police command in its expanded efforts towards combating crime and criminal elements in the state arrested an armed robbery suspect.

“The Police operatives while on routine stop and search patrol at Ekom Iman roundabout were approached by a businessman who was robbed of his valuables while embarking on a business trip to Aba.

“Immediately, operatives of the command gave the suspects a hot chase and one Ukpono Ekopntak ‘M’ was arrested while others are still at large.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate.

“Two motorbikes were recovered from the scene of the crime.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Waheed Ayilara has reassured Akwa Ibomites of the command’s unwavering commitment to rid the State of criminal-minded elements.

“The CP also sounds a note of warning to all those belonging to clandestine groups to turn a new leaf and exit those groups as the command will not give them room to thrive.”

