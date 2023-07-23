Police nab mechanic for alleged theft of customer’s car

828 828

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested a mechanic, Sani Musa-Labaran, for allegedly stealing and selling a car his customer brought for repairs.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel and made available to newsmen Sunday in Lafia, the capital city.

According to the PPRO, on July 19, at about 4:00 p.m. Police received a complaint that a Toyota Corolla 2015 Model was given to a mechanic for repair, but the mechanic disappeared with the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle said all efforts to get across to the mechanic proved abortive, more than one month, hence the formal report to the police,” he added.

He explained further that in reaction to the complaint, Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Lafia, carried out an extensive investigation into the case.

“Consequently, the prime suspect, Sani Musa-Labaran of shinge road, Lafia was trailed and arrested at Gembu, Taraba State while his accomplice, Ibeto Nwobodo ‘M’ 38 yrs of Faringada, Jos, was arrested in Jos.”

Nansel further revealed that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having conspired to sell the vehicle for N2.5 million.

He explained that Maiyaki Baba, the Commissioner of Police, had commended the officers for a job well done and ordered that the suspects should be charged to court.