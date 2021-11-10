Police nab man who specialises in stealing ATM cards in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Ojo Amos, 38, of Agbara-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, who specialises in stealing ATM cards from unsuspecting victims.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Edafe Bright, revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

He said on November 2, 2021 at about 1pm upon a tip-off that the suspect was seen in a POS stand located beside First bank Ozoro branch, the Divisional Police Officer of Ozoro Division detailed operatives who swung into action in conjunction with the Chairman of Olotu Vigilante in Ozoro.

Bright noted that the suspect confessed that he stole one of the cards from one Rufai Abdulahi at Zenith Bank, Kwale branch and left immediately.

He noted that the suspect withdrew N250,000 from the victim’s account.

Bright stated that preliminary investigations later revealed that the suspect usually stays behind his victims at the ATM machine waiting and targeting people who he feels are not too educated, old women/children and once he notices that they are having problem operating the ATM machine, he moves closer to them pretending to be a bank staff trying to help them and in the process he swaps the ATM card.

He said the suspect confessed that he watches his victims as they enter their ATM pins, he memorises it and after swapping the ATM cards, he uses either a PoS stand or ATM machine to empty their bank accounts.

He said he has been doing this for the past four years

Bright stated that the Commissioner, Delta State Police Command, Ari Muhammed Ali, while urging members of the public to be law abiding, also advised that they learn from the cases regularly reported by the command and also for them to be vigilant when making use of their ATM cards and ensure that only uniformed bank staff be allowed to assist them when the need arises.