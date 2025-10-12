Police nab man for selling five-day-old son

The Ebonyi State Police Command has detained a middle-aged-man, Chukwuma Onwe, for allegedly selling his five-day-old son for N1.5 million.

Onwe, a native of Nwezenyi-Igbeagu Community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state, was apprehended when his would-be wife, Philomena Iroko, alerted her neighbour, who informed the police of the husband’s action.

The five-day-old baby boy was said to have been sold to one Chinyere Ugochukwu, a female, who has also been nabbed by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and a Superintendent of Police, SP Joshua Ukandu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki that the baby had been recovered from the alleged buyer.

Ukandu said the father of the child was arrested alongside the alleged buyer on Friday at Azugwu area of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Yes, he, Onwe has been arrested and is currently in our custody.

“We are going to commence investigation into the matter.”

Iroko, the baby’s mother, said that her proposed husband took her son to Ugochukwu (the alleged buyer) without her knowledge.

She said: “The man, who is yet to be my husband, took the child and lied to me that he gave the baby to his sister for further care.

“I did not know that the woman he gave my son to had already paid him in exchange for my five-day-old baby.

“Thank God, my son has been recovered and he is healthy.

“I commend the Nigeria Police Force.”

Iroko pleaded to the general public for help to enable her to take care of the baby.

She said: “The father of my son told me that he will marry me but I didn’t know that he was deceiving me all the while.

“Look at me, where will I run to?

“No husband and no one to take care of my baby.

“I am begging the state government and individuals to come to my assistance.”