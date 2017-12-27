Police nab man for impregnating mad woman

The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested a 50-year-old man, Safiyanu Kamala, for allegedly impregnating a mentally retarded woman.

Safiyanu is a native of Juno Village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Isah Gambo, disclosed this to newsman on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to Gambo, the victim’s relatives reported the case to them.

He said: “Kamala is already in police net over the issue and has confessed to be the owner of the pregnancy.”

It was gathered that Kamala allegedly lured the woman to his farm several times where he had canal knowledge of her.

The PPRO said: “The act eventually led to the 28 weeks pregnancy the victim is now carrying.

“The woman presently lives with members of her family.”

In a related development, another 45-year-old man, Ahmadu Yahya, has also been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old-girl.

Yahaya, of Kuraye Village, Charanchi Local Government Area of the state, was alleged to have lured the girl to his shop where he carried out the act.

The police spokesman said they would be prosecuted after investigations and would ensure they face the consequences of their actions.