Police nab man for allegedly demanding money with menace in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested one Muhammad Julli in connection with a case of demanding money with menace and threat to life in the state.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

“The complainant, Alhaji Umar Aliyu, between 15th and 28th July 2025, received several threatening phone calls from an unknown person using an unidentified mobile line.

“Aliyu said the person demanded the sum of N10 million and threatened to kidnap and kill him if he failed to comply.

“Alarmed by the persistent threats, the matter was promptly reported to the Police.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad immediately swung into action.

“Through diligent intelligence and coordinated investigation, one suspect, Muhammad Julli ‘m’, was traced and arrested in Kutigi, Niger State,” he said.

Ayanlade explained that during interrogation, the suspect admitted that his phone and two SIM cards were used to perpetrate the offence by one Sani (surname unknown).

The command’s spokesperson also said that Sani was currently at large and believed to be residing in Kakafu village, Kwara State.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to track down the said accomplice and ensure that he is brought to justice.

“This case clearly underscores the unyielding commitment of the Ondo State Police Command to ensure that criminal elements have no hiding place.

“Regardless of distance, location, or disguise, the long arm of the law will always reach those who engage in acts of crime and criminality,” he said.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities, and continue to cooperate with the police in the collective drive to maintain peace, safety and security across the state.

