Police nab LAWMA staff for faking own kidnap

Detectives with the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department have arrested a staff of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Rafiu Rahaman for allegedly faking his own kidnap.

Rahaman, 29, after faking his own kidnap travelled to Lugbe Abuja where he made a video of himself in captivity, which was sent to his co-worker. His accomplice Usman Sheidu ‘m’ aged 32 who demanded N5m ransom but got N150,000 after extensive negotiation has equally been arrested.

Investigations revealed that Sheidu who was arrested in Abuja conspired with Rahaman to self-stage the kidnap and make the video that was sent to the co-worker for ransom.

Usman also confessed to have shared the ransom equally with Rahaman and used his share in acquiring a generator and other items for himself.

The police said the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, while commending the detectives for a job well done, reassures Lagosians that perpetrators of the crimes will not go undetected and unpunished.