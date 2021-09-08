Police nab killers of Edo Prince, two Mobile Policemen

The Delta State Police Command says it has arrested six more suspects in connection with the murder of a Prince of Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere, and his two Mobile Policemen.

The hoodlums were said to have carted the mobile policemen’s rifles and also attempted to kill the Prince’s brother, Franklyn Takerere.

Two suspects were initially arrested on July 9, 2021 in connection with the incident.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, on September 6, operatives from the state’s Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) carried out diligent and painstaking investigation on the two earlier arrested suspects: Godspower Agabarhayowe, 27, and Tony Edwin, 27.

The two suspects led the police to their hideout in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where the six more suspects were arrested.

Bright gave their names as: Onoriode Shefo,36; Omagbeosa Sholla, 30; Godwin Obukoemu, 30; Ejime Mugagbam, 34; Ejiroghenene Nushe, 24; and Egho Monday, 28.

“They all confessed to be involved in the murder of Prince Eric Takerere and his two mobile police men.

“They also led the operatives to their armoury where two A-47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” Bright said in a statement.

The police spokesman also said that the command on 7 September received a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Obogo community.

Police patrol team and vigilantes were mobilized to the scene. The armed robbers on sighting the police patrol engaged the team in a gun duel, but they were overpowered.

One of the armed robbers sustained serious gunshot injury, while two others escaped. The injured suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.