Police nab kidnap suspect, 11 others in Osun, recover vehicles, guns, others

The Osun Police Command says it has arrested a 28-year-old kidnap suspect, Adedeji Ibrahim, with the sum of N8million in his possession.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the state Police Command headquarters in Osogbo.

He also disclosed that a car theft gang was also nabbed and five expensive vehicles were recovered from the gang.

According to the CP, the command operatives in Ikire acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence near Fadipe Hospital in Oke-Ola, Apomu, around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2025.

Items recovered from the suspect included two motorcycles, one red Golf saloon vehicle with registration number KTU 406 AR, and the sum of ₦8,122,994.47 traced to his Access Bank account.

Other exhibits recovered were an unlicensed single-barrel gun, a long sword, an M2 wireless speaker, two camouflage military shirts, a pair of military boots, an iPhone, an Itel phone, and a large face mask.

He also disclosed that the command arrested a five-man gang that specialized in stealing in Osogbo and took it to Abuja for sale.

The cars recovered from the team include a Toyota Venza, Toyota Avalon, Toyota Highlander, Lexus Car and Toyota Camry.

He said three suspects, Oke Temitope, Olawale Olajide and Imiso Ajewale were arrested following a report incidented by ap0 complainant that his Toyota Avalon was stolen at gun point along with his iPhone 16pro, and Samsung Galaxy phone.

Gotan added that the vehicles were recovered in Abuja where the buyer is located while the suspects have confessed to the crime, saying since the arrest of the gang, incidents of car theft has reduced drastically.

Other arrested suspects include, three members of an unlawful society, including Jackson Enwerem, Ridwan Alowode and Ademiju Oludare and a locally made Markarov pistol recovered from them.

Also, four suspects, Lamidi Dada, Lamidi Wasiu, Adeleke Jamiu and Yunusa Sodiq were arrested in Ibadan in connection with the stealing of a blue coloured TVS motorcycle valued.