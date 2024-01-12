Police nab husband, wife who operate ‘one chance’ robbery gang

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have nabbed members of a three-man gang of “one chance” robbers.

The spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest of the gang members on Thursday.

In a statement she issued, Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the arrest was made by operatives attached to Utako Police Division on Thursday.

The gang is made up of Chukwudi Okorie, 51; his wife, Chibuzor Okorie, 43; and Esther Gabriel, 38.

The residents of Akaraka Gwagwa were arrested for a series of robberies.

Adeh said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having carried out a series of ‘One Chance’ related activities in the FCT before their apprehension.

“A blue Mazda car with number plates FCT 590 EV was recovered from one of the suspects.

“It is the operational vehicle used by the syndicate to perpetrate their heinous acts.

“Investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to ensuring FCT remains a safe and peaceful place for residents to stay without fear.

“He equally urges the populace to keep up rendition of distress calls and report suspicious activities.

“Use the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”