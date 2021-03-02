The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious fraudster and impersonator in military uniform for defrauding and deceitfully collecting a Peugeot 206, blue in colour, with its documents from one Umar Abba of Kwalam Motors, Obasanjo Road, Kano, Kano State.

It was learnt that on February 22 at about 11am, a Police Patrol Team attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Katsina State Police Command, while on routine patrol arrested one Sa’idu Ahmed, 24, of G.R.A. Nasarawa LGA of Kano State, a notorious fraudster and impersonator in military camouflage.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Gambo Isah, said in the course of investigation the suspect confessed to collecting the car and coming to Katsina with the intent of disposing it.

Isah added that investigation was ongoing.