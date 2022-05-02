Police nab four suspected cultists, murderers in Ogun + Photo

In continuation of the Ogun State Police Command’s war on cultism and other vices, the operatives of the command have arrested four members of the dreaded Aiye cult group.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who revealed in a statement on Monday, said they were nabbed on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects are responsible for the killing of one Segun Onifade on April 20, 2022.

He said the suspects, who have been on the wanted list of the command since then, were arrested following information received by policemen at Ilaro Divisional Police Headquarters that the suspects were holding a nocturnal meeting at a hideout behind Eleja Primary school, Igbo-Ewe area of Ilaro.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where four of the suspects, namely: Samson Jacob aka Cybog; Iyanu Kazeem Akande, aka omo iyami: Adebayo Adeoluwa, aka Dudu, and Yusuf Adelakun, were arrested.

Recovered from them were two cut to size locally made pistols, four live cartridges, one battle axe, five different handsets, assorted charms, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one unregistered red Bajaj motorcycle.

The Command’s Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultists unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed that the war against cultism and other violent crimes must be sustained so as to make the state a peaceful place for all to live.