Police nab four for alleged murder of woman in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of 35-year-old woman farmer, Rifkatu Yohanna, in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday in Bauchi in a statement.

Wakil said the deceased was killed by the assailants in a farm on September 20 in Tafawa Balewa

He said: “On Monday 20/09/2021 at about 2045 hours, a distress call was put through to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tafawa Balewa in relation to one Rifkatu Yohanna, 35, of Tafawa Balewa town.

“She went to the farm on the same date at about 0800hrs, and did not return home.

“A combined search team was deployed by the DPOs in Tafawa Balewa and Bununu, her corpse was recovered in the bush near a hamlet.

“Violence erupted in Tafawa Balewa when some people staged a protest, some youths hauled stones and damaged the patrol vehicle of Bununu Division as a result of which some of them sustained injuries.”

Wakil said four suspects were arrested in respect of the incident, adding that the command would leave no stone unturned to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

According to him, the command had deployed its personnel to fight crimes across the state.

He urged the people to report suspicious persons, movements and criminal activities to the police.

Wakil said the Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Alabi, has directed for a discreet investigation into the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bauchi State Government had earlier condemned the murder of the woman in Tafawa Balewa.

Alhaji Ibrahim Kashim, Secretary to the State Government, in a statement on Tuesday described the murder as a dastardly act perpetrated to breach relative peace in the state.

Kashim said the state government had directed security agencies to arrest the culprits and reiterated government’s commitment to protect lives and property.

He said: “We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in unearthing, arresting and dealing with the culprits decisively in accordance with the law.

“This dastardly act is coming at a time when the present administration is working assiduously to consolidate on the successes made in providing security to our people.

“It is disheartening that this achievement is being threatened by forces of darkness, who are hell-bent on unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting members of the public.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that the government will continue to work with security agencies to provide sustainable peace across the state.”

He called on the people to remain calm and resist the temptation to take the law into their hands, and assist security agencies by providing useful information that will help to crackdown the criminals.