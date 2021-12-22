Police nab five for running sex ring for bandits, 21 other suspects + Photos

The Nigeria Police has arrested 26 suspects, including four females and a male who allegedly collaborated with a notorious bandit operating in a forest in Kaduna State.

The suspects were paraded at the Intelligence Response Team office in Abuja by police spokesman, CP Frank Mba.

The Force Public Relations Officer said the four females and a male were also running a sex ring for bandits in the forest.

The female suspects are Maryam Abubakar, Lawisa Hassan, Jummai Ibrahim and Hajara Abubakar, while the male suspect is Muslim Mohammed.

According to Commissioner of Police Mba, the suspects have also been carrying out surveillance operations for the notorious bandit identified as Isah Ibrahim.

Similarly, the police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly abducting a nine-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of N1.5 million from his parents.

The suspect, Abdulkareem Kamaludeen, was said to have lured the victim from a school in Karu, Abuja under the pretence that he wanted to teach him computer.

He was said to have held his victim hostage for one week before releasing him, following payment of the ransom.

Mba advised school proprietors to ensure that they put in place regulatory measures to check how pupils under their care are dropped in school and picked after closing hours.

Also paraded by the police was a 29-year-old suspected fake doctor who allegedly defrauded unsuspecting persons.

The suspect, who hailed from Okene in Kogi State, claimed to have dropped out from the Bayero University Kano as a medical student at 200 level.

Mba said the suspect had bought several assorted phones using fake bank alerts.

Other suspects paraded included a gang of suspected robbers who specialised in robbing filling stations and Automated Teller Machines.