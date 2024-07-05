Police nab father for allegedly torturing five-year-old son

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly torturing his five-year-old son at Gwalangan Mayaka suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

The Spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi, Bauchi State on Thursday.

He said that the incident was reported to the police by a good samaritan who found the boy lying unconscious on the ground shackled.

According to him, on receipt of the information, a team of detectives led by Chief Superintendent of Police Mubarak S. Baba, the Divisional Police Officer of ‘D’ Division (Dutsen Tanshi), moved to the scene and rescued the boy.

Wakil said: “During an interview, the victim Identified himself as Hussaini Abubakar.

“He revealed that he was treated inhumanely by his biological father.

“The boy further stated that he was incarcerated with the exception of all humane treatment by the father for many days, which he cannot specify and also spent three days without eating.”

Wakil said the police arrested the father for the alleged offence of child abuse.

He claimed to have confined the minor to restrict him from stealing their neighbour’s valuables.

He added: “That his father was advised to do so by his friend.

“The police criminal investigation department would investigate discreetly to get to the crux of the matter and other motives surrounding the dastardly act.”

The police spokesperson appreciated the public for their cooperation and being vigilant to sanitise and fish out the bad eggs from the society.

Meanwhile, the command has also arrested two suspects of rape in Bauchi metropolis.

The suspects included a 28-year-old man who was said to have lured a nine-year-old girl into his room while she was on an errand and allegedly forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

Wakil added: “The second suspect, a 67-year-old man, also reportedly lured girls of 17 and 16 years, both of the same address, into his room and had carnal knowledge of them.

“Thereafter, he gave them N500.

“The victims stated that he had carnal knowledge of them up to five times.”

He said the suspects, during interrogation, voluntarily confessed to the crime and corroborated the victims’ statement.

Wakil said investigation was still ongoing, after which the suspects would be profiled and charged to court.

