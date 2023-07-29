Police nab ex-banker in Edo over N14.9m fraud

828 828

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old ex-banker, Gift Igbinosun, over alleged N14.9 million fraud.

The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest of the former Keystone Bank staff.

He said the suspected fraudster allegedly defrauded his victims: John Nnamdi and Obasogie Henry Osagieduwa, of more than N14.9 million.

Briefing newsmen in Benin on Friday, Nwabuzor said the female suspect allegedly defrauded the victims of their monies under the pretense of wanting to help them get new naira notes.

Nwabuzor said the command’s State Intelligence Bureau operatives, on a tip off, arrested the suspected fraudster on July 20.

According to him, the operatives arrested the suspect on allegations of impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent conversion and stealing, as contained in the petitioners’ petitions.

Nwabuzor said Igbinosun allegedly paraded herself as a staff member of the bank and fraudulently obtained the sum of N7,350,000 from Nnamdi.

He said the suspect, in a similar manner, also fraudulently obtained another sum of N7,600,000 from Osagieduwa.

He added: “They gave her the money with the hope that as she is collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank.”

Nwabuzor noted that investigation into the case had been completed and the suspect would soon appear in court.

Speaking on her involvement, Igbinosun said she used to give Nnamdi mint currency for a reasonable commission “but I couldn’t meet up any more, so I was owing him.

“The second person, Henry, I have returned N2.5 million to him, leaving the balance of N5.1 million.

“This has been going on for some months now.

“I was sacked by the bank about two years ago.”