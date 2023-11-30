Police nab eight kidnap suspects in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended eight kidnap suspects and recovered a vehicle from them in the state.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Thursday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were arrested between Saturday and Sunday by the CP-DECOY Squad of the Command at Amukpe axis, Sapele.

He said that the CP-DECOY Squad

was led by its Commander, ASP Julius Robinson, and assisted by the Divisional Police Officer, Sapele division, in the sting operations.

He explained that the suspects who operate with a tricycle had abducted a female victim on November 19.

He said that the victim was driving on the Shell Road, Sapele, when the hoodlums struck, and later collected N2 million as ransom from her.

“We acted upon receipt of an information relating to the victim who was kidnapped by a syndicate of armed men in a tricycle on Shell Road Sapele on November 19, 2023 while driving in her Mercedez Benz.

“At a moment, the vehicle ran out of fuel and they moved her into their operational tricycle. She was released on November 22 upon payment of N2 million ransom,” he said.

The spokesperson said the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, detailed the operatives of CP-DECOY Squad to leverage on all technically generated intelligence and arrest the perpetrators

“Consequently, on November 25, the team embarked on a sting operation assisted by the DPO Sapele and arrested the syndicate’s gang leader

“The suspect confessed to the crime and revealed an intended meeting with other gang members on same day to strategise on another kidnapping operation.

“Armed with this information, the team laid an ambush at their meeting point on November 26 and arrested the other gang members,” he said.

Edafe said that the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted their various roles, adding that they had been identified by the victim.

He said that upon interrogation, the suspects disclosed the location of the victim’s vehicle.

He added that the vehicle was recovered at Oghara town and effort was ongoing to recover the syndicate’s operational weapons.