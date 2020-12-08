Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested nine suspected arsonists who razed Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat on October 20, 2020 during the recent violent #EndSARS protest.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday.

The suspects included Abdulganiyu Habeeb, m, 30; Adetunji Senyi, m, 27; Ahmed Animashahun, m, 28; Alowonle Lawal, m, 28; and Taiwo Nuah, m, 19.

In its renewed fight against cultism in the state, the Command’s operatives arrested two suspected cultists at Igbologun Division on December 6, 2020.

The suspects are Sheriff Haruna, m, 22, of Snake Island of Lagos State, a member of Eiye Confraternity, and Dare Gabriel, m, 26, of the same address, a member of Aiye Confraternity.

The two of them were said to have been engaged in a supremacy fight before their arrest by the police.

Sheriff was arrested with a locally made pistol.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who personally interrogated and paraded the suspects at the command Headquarters on Monday, has ordered for thorough investigation into the cases and that the fleeing members of the gangs be arrested for further police actions.