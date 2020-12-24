The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed the arrest of a cyber crime suspect, who allegedly specialises in issuing fake tinted glass permit to vehicle owners in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Yola.

He said that the suspect was arrested by operatives from the command’s intelligence bureau while forging and issuing fake vehicle tinted glass permit, with the police logo, to vehicle owners.

Nguroje said that the suspect, operating a business venture at Galadima Aminu way, Opposite Police Barracks, Jimeta, Yola, usually collected N4, 000 and above from vehicle owners before issuing the forged permit to them.

“Findings revealed that the suspect has been committing the offence since April 2019. Items recovered from him included computer laptops and forged tinted permit documents, among other sensitive documents,” Nguroje said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, had deployed and directed the operatives to identify and retrieve the forged documents from the suspect as well as ensure his immediate arrest and diligent prosecution.

The police spokesman added that Adeyanju had equally directed the suspect to be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.

He called on those with fake tinted glass permits to return same to police station close to their areas to avoid arrest and prosecution.