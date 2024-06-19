Police nab airport taxi passenger for attempted car snatching

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a 35-year-old passenger who tried to snatch an airport taxi from a driver.

Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the command, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, the case was reported to the Alausa Police Division on June 11 at about 1:40 a.m. by the taxi driver.

Hundeyin explained that the driver said that at about 1:20 a.m. on June 11, while on driving service in the Chevron area of Ajah, he was stopped by the suspect, pretending to be a passenger.

He quoted the taxi driver as saying that the suspect requested that he take him to the shrine in Agidigbi, Alausa area of Ikeja, and on conclusion on the fare, they both started the journey to the destination.

“On getting to the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, by 7UP Alausa Ikeja, the suspect, who was sitting beside him, suddenly brought out a knife from his bag and attacked him in an attempt to snatch his Toyota Camry car.

“In the process, the driver sustained a deep knife cut on his hand while trying to struggle with the suspect.

“He quickly raised an alarm, and some good Nigerians came to his rescue, while the suspect took to his heels.

”However, after a hot chase, he was later arrested by Anti-Crime team of the Alausa police division,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was taken to the station with the car as exhibit, while investigation was ongoing.

In another development, a 28-year-old man who had been parading himself as military personnel with the uniform of a friend serving in Maiduguri was arrested for impersonation.

Hundeyin said that the fake soldier was arrested last Friday at about 5:45 p.m. by operatives from Ilemba Hausa Division while on surveillance patrol at Jinadu Street, Ajangbadi.

He said that the suspect was fully dressed in a complete army camouflage uniform and riding a black unregistered motorcycle when he was arrested.

The spokesperson said that on sighting the policemen, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and took to his heels, but the officers gave him a chase and arrested him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is not a soldier, and the army camouflage uniform belongs to his friend, who is a military personnel serving in Maiduguri,” he said. (NAN)