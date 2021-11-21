Police nab 65-year-old man with 135 rounds of live cartridges

The Delta State Police Command has nabbed a 65-year-old man, Solomon Udanya, for being in possession of 135 rounds of live catridges.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Asaba.

According to Bright, Udanya was arrested by the Command’s Crack Squad on November 19, 2021 at about 4:30pm.

He said the squad in its continuous raid of black spot/criminal hideouts acted on intelligence gathered over a period of time and raided a criminal hideout at Emevor Community in Isoko North Local Government Area.

During the raid, Udanya was nabbed with 135 rounds of live cartridges, one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs.

Bright said investigation was ongoing.