Police nab 503 suspects over various crimes in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna said its operatives have arrested no fewer than 503 criminal suspects in the state in the last few weeks.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, made this known to newsmen Tuesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the command was determined in ensuring lasting peace and security of lives and properties of residents of the state.

“Today, I am delighted to inform you that the command within the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens of Kaduna state, has succeeded in arresting 503 suspects for various crimes,” he said.

He explained that the 503 suspects were involved in various crimes, including armed banditry, robbery, handsets/hand bags snatching, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape and shop breaking.

Others are theft and vandalism of rail tracks and other related crimes.

“During investigation, a number of recoveries were made which included four AK47 rifles, three revolver pistols, two pump action guns and 2,800 railway slippers.

Other items are nine motor vehicles of different brands, two tricycles, 209 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 129 rustled cattle, ight sheep and two bags of Indian hemp.

“You will agree with me that the need to create an enabling environment for business and farming activities to succeed in Kaduna state and the country at large cannot be overemphasized.

‘The noticeable peace and tranquillity currently enjoyed in state is a pointer to the fact that the command is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna state.

“As we speak, a lot of security measures have been initiated and strategised systematically with a view to achieving better results and ensuring that the fight against criminals and criminalities in the state is tangibly achieved,” he said.

According to him, it is against this background that the command re-emphasised the need for members of the public to eschew violence of any kind and to promptly report suspicious cases of criminalities within their domains.

“Without shielding any one for whatever reason for possible arrest and prosecution without which the good effort of the command highlighted above will be frustrated,” he stated.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Mr Musa Garba, has ordered for a thorough and comprehensive investigation of these cases with a view to unmasking others involved to face the full wrath of the law on completion of investigation.

He assured that the command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensure that criminal elements are denied the space to conduct their nefarious activities.

“Members of the public are advised to be wary of their environment and not to hesitate to volunteer information and render support to security agencies at all times or via the Police Command’s Emergency numbers being: 08075391105 and 07039675856,” Jalige said.