Police nab 41 suspects in connection with DPO’s murder in Kano

The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested 41 suspects, including key individuals, in connection with the gruesome killing of the Divisional Police Officer of Rano Division, CSP Baba Ali.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the police described the killing as a “grave attack on the fabric of society” and vowed to ensure justice was served.

The late CSP Ali was reportedly murdered while on active duty in Rano, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation from both within and outside the state.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Kano, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has assured residents of the Command’s commitment to ensuring that all those involved in the incident are arrested and prosecuted.

Also Read

“The Police are working tirelessly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in apprehending all those involved in this dastardly act,” the statement read in part.

While commending members of the public for their cooperation and condolences, the command urged residents to remain calm and continue supporting the ongoing investigation.

“The command honours the memory of CSP Baba Ali and commends the bravery of officers and men who risk their lives daily to keep our state safe,” the statement added.

The Police also reiterated their resolve to maintain law and order across the state and called on citizens to stand united against threats to peace and security.

Post Views: 16