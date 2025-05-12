Police nab 27 in crime crackdown in Lagos, rescue robbery suspects from lynching

In a major crackdown on violent crime, the Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested 27 suspects over the past two weeks for offences ranging from murder, defilement, robbery, and kidnapping to cultism and illegal possession of firearms.

Spokesperson for the Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this while addressing journalists on Monday at the state police command headquarters.

He revealed that among the major cases was the rescue of two robbery suspects from a lynch mob in Ajegunle and the arrest of a 48-year-old man accused of repeatedly defiling his physically challenged daughter.

According to Hundeyin, “On April 28, 2025, at about 7 a.m., operatives responded to a distress call from the Suru-Alaba community in Ajegunle, where two suspected armed robbers were being beaten by an angry mob.”

“The suspects, identified as Aziz Anafi, alias Stainless, and Damary Brown, both aged 25, were rescued and taken into custody.”

Police investigations indicated that the duo and their accomplices, still at large, had attempted to rob a tricycle rider, identified as 35-year-old Abubakar.

During the attack, the suspects reportedly shot him and he died on the spot.

“A locally made pistol with an expended cartridge and a suspected stolen tricycle were recovered at the scene.

“The deceased’s body has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy,” he disclosed.

In a separate case, Hundeyin said police detectives arrested one Peter Onehi, 48, in the Amukoko area for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old physically challenged daughter.

According to him, detectives received a complaint on April 29 and arrested the suspect that night after he was allegedly caught in the act.

The survivor is currently receiving medical treatment at a general hospital.

“This case is particularly disturbing. We are committed to ensuring the suspect faces the full wrath of the law once investigations are concluded,” Hundeyin added.

In total, the command recovered two firearms, seven rounds of ammunition, a vehicle, a tricycle, three battle axes, three cutlasses, charms, and other contraband items linked to the arrested suspects.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend fleeing accomplices in the robbery and other related cases, while all suspects currently in custody will be charged accordingly once investigations are concluded.

